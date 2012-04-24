Not every failing bank should be seen as systemic -ECB's Coeure
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
HONG KONG, April 24 China shares ended a topsy turvy session flat on Tuesday, with strength in financials offsetting weakness in small- and mid-caps on reports that the securities regulator is mulling regulations that could force cash-strapped companies to delist.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed flat at 2,388.8, bouncing off the day's lows as A-share turnover climbed for a third day, hitting the highest since March 14. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.