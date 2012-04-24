HONG KONG, April 24 China shares ended a topsy turvy session flat on Tuesday, with strength in financials offsetting weakness in small- and mid-caps on reports that the securities regulator is mulling regulations that could force cash-strapped companies to delist.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed flat at 2,388.8, bouncing off the day's lows as A-share turnover climbed for a third day, hitting the highest since March 14. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)