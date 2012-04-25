MOVES-HSBC appoints Ian Stuart to lead British retail bank
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.
HONG KONG, April 25 Shanghai shares ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by property developers after local media reported Beijing is mulling ways to stimulate the housing market aimed at preventing the slowdown from turning into a slump.
Further cheering investors was another report that property stocks accounted for the highest proportion in Chinese equity fund portfolios in the first quarter, while posting a combined quarterly profit of more than 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion).
The Shanghai Composite Index and the broader CSI300 Index each closed up 0.8 percent. The Shanghai benchmark finished at 2,406.8 points after closing flat previously. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.
* In 2015, UGT achieved sales of 110 million euros ($116.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: