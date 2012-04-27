SHANGHAI, April 27 China shares ended 0.4 percent lower on Friday, with weakness in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) weighing on the overall market after the refiner posted a worse-than-expected 35 percent slump in quarterly earnings.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,396.3 points after ending down 0.1 percent previously. The index has risen 5.9 percent for the month of April.

China's markets will be closed on April 30 and May 1 for the Labour Day holiday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)