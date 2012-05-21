SHANGHAI May 21 Chinese shares ended 0.2 p ercent higher on Monday, getting a mild boost from a call by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday for more policy adjustments to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,348.3 points after it fell 2.1 percent over the week last week amid worries over a slowdown in China's economic growth folowing a slew of weaker-than-expected data for April.

Investors are also worried about the quick pace of market expansion. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said late last week that it was not going to freeze initial public offerings (IPOs) as some analysts had suggested. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)