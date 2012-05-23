BRIEF-Hefei Urban Construction Development to set up investment management JV with partners
Feb 16 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co., Ltd.:
SHANGHAI May 23 Chinese shares ended down 0.4 p ercent on Wednesday, tracking broader weakness in Asian markets with investors spooked by renewed fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,363.4 points after it rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 16 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co., Ltd.:
Feb 16 Rare-disease drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) reported on Thursday a smaller increase than expected in fourth-quarter core profit and guided for smaller profit growth in 2017 than expected, sending shares lower.
* Austria accuses Airbus of wilful deception, fraud - reports