BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's main stock index closed down 0.5 percent on Friday, dragged by financials, on fears that a surprise Chinese interest rate cut signals the government is expecting to publish more weak economic data soon.
Investors worried over the health of the world's second-largest economy, which dragged down the Shanghai Composite Index to 2,281.4 points, extending Thursday's fall which brought the market to a two-month closing low.
The index declined 3.9 percent for the week, the market's steepest weekly drop since mid-December 2011.
The PBOC announced a cut of 25 basis points in benchmark interest rates that took effect on Friday, its first rate cut since the depths of the 2008/09 financial crisis.
The central bank simultaneously raised the upward limit for deposit rates and cut the lower limit for lending rates, narrowing the gap between deposit and lending rates to boost sluggish loan demand amid a sharp slowdown in the real economy.
Financial stocks declined on concerns that the tightened rate spread might cut into bank profitability.
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou