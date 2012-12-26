HONG KONG Dec 26 Shares in mainland China posted a third-straight daily gain on Wednesday, with the property sector boosted by a report outlining plans for further urbanisation in the country.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.4 percent at 2,457.6. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent. They hit their respective highest closing levels since July 6. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)