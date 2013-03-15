SHANGHAI, March 15 Chinese stock markets closed up for the day on Friday but ended the week down, as a massive rally that peaked in mid-February continued to lose steam.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.2 percent for the day at 2,539.9 points. The Shanghai Composite Index also rose 0.4 percent for the day to 2,278.4.

However, both indexes are down for the week, with the CSI300 off 2.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite down 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)