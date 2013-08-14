UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Aug 14 China shares suffered their first loss in four days, as a rally for materials counters stalled on Wednesday after the country's industry minister reiterated that Beijing will move to cut overcapacity a year earlier than originally planned.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.4 percent at 2,349.1 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.3 percent. Both had tested fresh eight-week highs earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts