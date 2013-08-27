SHANGHAI Aug 27 China shares ended up slightly but cooled off after Monday's strong performance as some investors took profits on previous rallies in financials and insurance while others stayed on the sidelines to watch developments in Syria.

Most Asian markets were down on Tuesday after the United States signalled possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack.

China markets, after opening down in morning trade, recovered in the afternoon to outperform regional peers for a second day.

The China CSI300 Index, which tracks the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended up 0.23 percent at 2340.88 points. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.34 percent at 2103.56.

Investors were buoyed by recent reports that industrial profits in China were on the rise, and by a slew of positive earnings surprises from listed Chinese companies. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)