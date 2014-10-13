SHANGHAI Oct 13 China's shares eased on Monday
in line with weakness in global markets as concerns mount over
the health of major economies, but strength in the coal sector
contained index declines.
The Shanghai Composite Index unofficially finished
down 0.4 percent at 2,366.01 points. The CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings declined 0.5
percent.
All 16 banking shares on the mainland fell, with China Citic
Bank Corp dropping 1.1 percent and China Minsheng
Banking Corp down 1 percent.
Coal shares bolstered the index on expectations of
increasing demand from the domestic sector. China will impose a
new resource tax on coal from Dec. 1 and will cancel a series of
existing charges, its cabinet said last month, in a move to
simplify the tax structure for struggling coal producers.
Datong Coal Industry Co jumped by the 10 percent
daily limit and Huolinhe Opencut Coal Industry Corporation of
Inner Mongolia gained 6.5 percent
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)