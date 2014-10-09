(Repeats story to attach to alert)

SHANGHAI Oct 9 China's key share index ended near a 20-month high on Thursday helped by policy support after Premier Li Keqiang said China would launch further investment in targetted industries.

The Shanghai Composite Index unofficially finished up 0.3 percent at 2,389.28 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 0.1 percent.

Li said in published comments late on Wednesday that China would launch further "major" investment projects in information networks, water conservancy and environmental protection this year.

Beijing Capital Co Ltd, a water supplier and treatment firm, rose 3 percent and Hunan Yonker Environmental Protection Co climbed 3.7 percent.

(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)