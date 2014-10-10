SHANGHAI Oct 10 China shares ended down on Friday, ahead of September economic data and as there was resistance with the Shanghai benchmark not far from the level of 2,400 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index unofficially fell 0.6 percent to 2,374.61 points while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.6 percent.

For the week, the indices were up 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Some analysts said investors turned cautious ahead of economic data for September that's due next week, including trade and inflation figures.

A Reuters poll showed that softer domestic demand probably pulled down growth in imports, investment and retail sales to multi-month or multi-year lows in September.

Insurance shares fell, with Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and China Life Insurance Company Limited both slipping more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)