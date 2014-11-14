SHANGHAI Nov 14 China stocks were mixed on Friday after profit-taking in financial shares, with analysts saying investors were growing cautious over the sustainability of a rise ahead of Monday's launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect programme.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 2,581.1 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 2,479.2 points.

For the week, the mainland indexes climbed 3.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)