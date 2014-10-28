SHANGHAI Oct 28 Chinese shares rebounded on Tuesday, breaking a multi-day string of declines, on hopes of more reforms at the country's state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 2.1 percent at 2,337.9 points, marking its biggest daily rise since July 28, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 2.0 percent.

Hopes of more reforms at its state-owned enterprises were fuelled by reports in official media on Tuesday that China's top train makers, China CNR and CSR Corp , were planning to merge to create an entity strong enough to compete globally.

Port-related shares were among the biggest gainers in mainland markets as investors expected the government to approve more free trade zone (FTZ) projects. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)