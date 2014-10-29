SHANGHAI Oct 29 China shares showed solid gains, with transportation stocks leading the way, on hopes the government will unveil reform measures.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.5 percent at 2,373.2 points, hitting a two-week closing high, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.4 percent.

Hopes for reform at state-owned enterprise (SOEs) were lifted as China's domestic media reported that China CNR and CSR Corp were planning to merge.

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and COSCO Shipping Co Ltd both climbed 9.9 percent, while China Shipping Development Co Ltd shot up by the 10 percent daily limit. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)