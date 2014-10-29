UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Oct 29 China shares showed solid gains, with transportation stocks leading the way, on hopes the government will unveil reform measures.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.5 percent at 2,373.2 points, hitting a two-week closing high, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.4 percent.
Hopes for reform at state-owned enterprise (SOEs) were lifted as China's domestic media reported that China CNR and CSR Corp were planning to merge.
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and COSCO Shipping Co Ltd both climbed 9.9 percent, while China Shipping Development Co Ltd shot up by the 10 percent daily limit. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources