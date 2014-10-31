SHANGHAI Oct 31 Chinese shares ended higher on Friday, with most heavyweight stocks firm as investors bet that China's government would roll out more support measures for the economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.3 percent at 2,420.9 points, and was 5.2 percent firmer on the week, the best weekly performance since Feb. 2013.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.6 percent and rose 4.9 percent on the week, both the biggest gains since September 2013.

On the month, the indexes were up 2.4 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Among financials, Bank of China Ltd rose 3.7 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd gained 2.2 percent and China Life Insurance Co Ltd climbed 4.7 percent.

Steel-related stocks also rose after China's recent announcment of further support for the railway industry. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)