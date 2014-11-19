SHANGHAI Nov 19 China stocks ended lower on Wednesday, pulled down by continuing profit-taking on large-cap stocks and pressure on energy counters as global oil prices keep sliding.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2 percent at 2,451.2 points. The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen also declined 0.2 percent.

PetroChina's yuan-denominated A shares fell 0.5 percent and biggest lender ICBC dropped 0.8 percent.

Media companies, bucking the trend, were buoyed by news a firm controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma and social media firm Tencent aim to invest 2.8 billion yuan ($457.53 million) to raise their stakes in Huayi Brothers Media Corp.

Huayi Brothers Media jumped by the 10 percent daily limit. (1 US dollar = 6.1198 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)