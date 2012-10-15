Oct 15 Mainland Chinese shares slumped to their lowest in a week on Monday, hurt by profit warnings from ZTE Corp and Angang Steel that reduced the gains made last week on Beijing's market-boosting steps.

The CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.4 percent at 2,294.86. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent. Both indices closed at their lowest since Oct. 8. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)