UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Oct 22 Mainland Chinese shares rose slightly on Monday, helped by strength in banking and energy large-caps as investors bet on further gains for stock markets in the run-up to the 18th Party Congress next month.
The CSI 300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended up 0.4 percent at 2,341.59. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts