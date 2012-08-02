Aug 2 Shanghai shares suffered a third loss in four sessions on Thursday, dragged down by property stocks after the state-run China Securities Journal reported there could be fresh curbs on the sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.6 percent at 2,111.2, giving up more than half of Wednesday's gains and hovering near 41-month lows. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1 percent.

The Shanghai property sub-index slumped 4.9 percent to close at its lowest since March 29, with Poly Real Estate diving 9.2 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke fell 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG and Chen Yixin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)