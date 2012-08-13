Aug 13 Shanghai shares suffered their worst daily loss in nearly a month on Monday, dragged down by steep losses in shares in Chinese brokerages.

Shares in CITIC Securities closed down 9.1 percent and Haitong Securities fell 8.6 percent amid worries over earnings results, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,136.1 points while the CSI300 index, which tracks shares in China's largest companies, ended down 2 percent at 2,351.9. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Hong Kong and Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)