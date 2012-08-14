Aug 14 Shanghai shares reversed midday losses to end higher on Tuesday, with strength in banking and energy majors offseting weakness in the non-bank financial sector as bourse volume stayed weak.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at 2,142.5. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.2 percent. Tuesday's gains were both the benchmarks' first in three days. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)