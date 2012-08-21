Aug 21 Shanghai shares produced their best showing in eight sessions on Tuesday, helped by strength among alcohol producers on good earnings and reports of possible policy steps to boost consumer spending.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.5 percent at 2,118.3, its biggest gain since 0.6 percent on Aug. 9. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings also rose 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsukhi in shang urgent)