Aug 30 Shanghai shares ended flat on Thursday, lingering at levels not seen since Feb 2009 on Thursday, with the growth-sensitive banking, resources and property sectors the biggest drags.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.03 percent at 2,052.58, the lowest close since Feb. 2009. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Ron Popeski)