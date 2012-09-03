Sept 3 China shares rose for the first time in four sessions on Monday, helped by strength in the property sector after weaker-than-expected economic data spurred hopes that Beijing will act to stem the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 1.1 percent at 2,238.4. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Pullin)