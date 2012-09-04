Sept 4 China shares suffered a fourth decline in five sessions on Tuesday, with steep losses for industrial counters Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd leading the CSI300 Index to its lowest close since March 2009.

The CSI300 Index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings finished down 1.08 percent at 2,204.41. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)