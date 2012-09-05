Sept 5 China shares suffered a fifth loss in six days on Wednesday, dragged lower by the growth-sensitive financial and energy sectors as benchmark indices lingered at levels not seen since early 2009.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.2 percent at 2,199.9, its lowest close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.3 percent to close at its lowest since February 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Ron Popeski)