UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 6 China shares on Thursday rebounded from 3-1/2-year closing lows the day before, lifted by the railway sector after state-run media reported the country's top planning agency had approved $110.3 billion worth of railway projects.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.8 percent at 2,217.8. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts