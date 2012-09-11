Sept 11 China shares fell on Tuesday, breaking three days of rises, as investors took profits on infrastructure-related sectors that had leapt after Beijing announced last week that projects worth more than $150 billion had been given a green light.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.6 percent at 2,311.9. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)