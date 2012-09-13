Sept 13 China shares declined in weak trade on Thursday, dragged lower by the banking sector after state media reported that Beijing has instructed banks to step up lending for infrastructure projects.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.9 percent at 2,298.5. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent as bourse volume sank to the lowest in a week. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)