Sept 18 Mainland Chinese shares slipped for a second-straight session on Tuesday, dogged by weakness in commodities-related stocks following steep overnight losses in the physical markets.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 1 percent to 2,235.2. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent. Both indices closed at their lowest since Sept 6. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)