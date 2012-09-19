Sept 19 Mainland China shares eked out their first gains in three sessions on Wednesday, helped by gold and copper miners on hopes that the Chinese central bank would follow those in other countries in easing monetary policy to bolster growth.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended up 0.5 percent at 2,246.2. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent. Both indices rebounded from Tuesday closes that were almost two-week lows. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)