Sept 20 Mainland Chinese shares closed at their lowest levels since early 2009 on Thursday after data showed the rate of the slowdown in China's manufacturing activity was stabilising, lowering hopes for any imminent policy easing.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings finished down 2.2 percent at 2,196, its lowest close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 2.1 percent at its lowest close since Feb. 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)