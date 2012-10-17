Oct 17 Mainland Chinese shares edged higher on Wednesday, lifted by riskier sectors, but underperformed Asian peers as investors awaited China's third-quarter GDP data on Thursday, which is expected to show the economy slowed for a seventh quarter.

The CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,300.8. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent as bourse volume stayed weak. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)