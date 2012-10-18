Oct 18 Mainland Chinese shares had their best day in seven sessions on Thursday, with property and other growth-sensitive sectors leading the way as investors took heart from data suggesting China's slowdown was drawing to an end.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended up 1.5 percent at 2,336.1, its highest close since Aug. 14. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2 percent. This was their respective best day since Oct. 9. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jacqueline Wong)