HONG KONG Oct 25 China shares slipped on Thursday, dragged lower by the growth-sensitive banking and energy sectors as investors took profits on recent outperformers.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.7 percent at 2,291.2, its lowest close since Oct. 8. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 16. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)