HONG KONG Oct 31 Mainland Chinese shares edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by earnings-driven strength in the banking and retail sectors that helped benchmark indices trim October losses.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday but down 1.7 percent in October at 2,254.8. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent on the day, but down 0.8 percent on the month. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)