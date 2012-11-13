BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Nov 13 Onshore Chinese shares closed at their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday after state media reported that government curbs on the housing market would remain in place, raising fears that the ongoing Communist Party congress would spawn little change in economic policies.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings finished down 1.8 percent at 2,212.4 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.5 percent. Both closed at levels last seen in late September.
Several Chinese media outlets reported that China's housing minister told reporters on Monday at the 18th party congress that he does not expect any loosening on restrictions on the sector. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.