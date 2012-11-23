HONG KONG Nov 23 China shares rebounded on Friday and posted their first weekly gain in three as investors hunted for bargains in laggard counters after Vice-Premier Li Keqiang laid the case for deeper market reforms in the world's second-largest economy.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.7 percent on the day and 0.7 percent on the week at 2,192.7 points

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Friday and 0.6 percent this week after dipping below 2,000 points in intra-day trading in the first three days of the week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)