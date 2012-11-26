BRIEF-Bank of America decides to delist from TSE
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
HONG KONG Nov 26 Onshore China shares slipped from near one-week highs on Monday trade, dragged by weakness in large cap liquor and financial counters, with benchmark indexes bound in a tight 40-50 point range for a sixth-straight session.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.8 percent at 2,175.6 Points. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5 percent. Both slipped from near one-week highs set on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.