New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
HONG KONG Nov 29 Mainland Chinese shares posted their fourth-straight daily loss on Thursday with brokerages leading a reversal of midday gains after local media reported that the sector could be hit by cuts in fees.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.6 percent at 2,115.7 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 1,963.5, lingering at its lowest closing levels since January 2009.
The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on its website that there has been some discussion by key players in the brokerage industry of a 20 percent reduction in broker commission fees. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Feb 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.