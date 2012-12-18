HONG KONG Dec 18 Onshore China shares ended marginally higher to post a third-straight gain on Tuesday, with the financial sector strong as retail investors chased large cap counters on hopes that the current rally runs through into the new year.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,162.5. The Shanghai Composite Index also edged up 0.1 percent. Both indexes are at their highest since August. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)