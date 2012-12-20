HONG KONG Dec 20 China shares ended at their highest since August, reversing midday losses on strength in big resource counters after the state-owned China Daily reported industry leaders as saying export quotas for rare earth metals will hold steady next year.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.6 percent at 2,384.8, its fifth-straight daily gain. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent. Both indices hit their highest close since mid-August. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)