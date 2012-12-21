HONG KONG Dec 21 Onshore China shares slipped from Thursday's four-month highs, dragged down by weakness in alcohol and resource-related sectors that helped trim index gains this week.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 0.5 percent on Friday, but rose 0.7 percent on the week to 2,372 points. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 percent on Friday but inched up 0.1 percent this week.

Both indexes have had gains for three straight weeks.