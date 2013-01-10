HONG KONG Jan 10 China shares ended slightly higher on Thursday, helped by strength in steel counters after China export data beat expectations and Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) posted favourable 2012 earnings.

The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.4 percent at 2,2530.6. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent. Both finished off the day's highs. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)