HONG KONG Jan 16 Mainland Chinese shares retreated from 7-1/2-month highs on Wednesday, dragged lower by real estate developers on renewed fears of broader property taxes.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares closed down 0.7 percent at 2,577.1 points. The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 0.7 percent. Both fell off their highest levels since early June. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)