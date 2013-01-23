HONG KONG Jan 23 Onshore Chinese shares crawled higher to levels just shy of 7-1/2-month highs on Wednesday, with strength in financials outweighing weakness in railway and coal counters as Shanghai bourse volume neared the lowest for the year.

The CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.4 percent at 2,607.5. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills and Jacqueline Wong)