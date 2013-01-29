HONG KONG Jan 29 China shares closed at their highest levels since mid-2012 on Tuesday, with brokerages and mid-sized banks leading index gains for a second-straight session as retail investors piled in.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings ended up 0.9 percent at 2,675.9, its highest close since May 8. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent to its highest close since June 1. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)