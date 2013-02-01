HONG KONG Feb 1 China shares posted their best weekly gain in 15 months, helped by a jump on Friday as investors chased strength in the brokerage and insurance sectors, shrugging off weakness in material plays after an official manufacturing survey lagged expectations.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 2.1 percent at 2,743.3, its highest close since November 2011. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4 percent.

They each rose 6.7 and 5.6 percent this week, their best weekly showing since the week that ended Oct. 28, 2011. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)